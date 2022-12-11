Negotiations between Iran and Eurasia on free trade of 7,500 items are finalized

The head of Iran's negotiating team with the Eurasian Union announced the finalization of negotiations between Iran and Eurasia on the free trade of 7,500 items.

The head of Iran's negotiating team with the Eurasian Union announced the finalization of negotiations between Iran and Eurasia on the free trade of 7,500 items.

"For 2 years, when 30 rounds of negotiations were held online and about 7 rounds of face-to-face negotiations, we advanced the dimensions of the free trade agreement in the framework that is customary for most of these agreements in the world, until finally the 150-page text of the agreement as detailed Iran's most trade agreement to be reached", he added.

"After signing, this document must be approved by the parliaments of Iran and 5 member countries of Eurasia, and then it will be implemented", he elaborated.

endNewsMessage1