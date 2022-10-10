Iran resumes gas deliveries to Turkey due to maintenance

An official in the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Monday that its gas exports to Turkey have resumed after being cut eight days earlier due to scheduled maintenance.

According to Mohammadreza Joulaei, Natural gas deliveries from Iran to Turkey had been temporarily discontinued during October 2-9, 2022, due to scheduled maintenance.

Accordingly, due to the planned inspection and maintenance works to be carried out on the Iran-Türkiye Natural Gas Pipeline between 02-09/10/2022, gas delivery from the Gürbulak entry point to our transmission network will not be possible for 8 days.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) said in a statement on October 3, 2022, that no problems related to the supply-demand balance in the national transmission network were foreseen during the planned maintenance and repair.

Türkiye is almost fully dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

Accordingly, energy prices have risen sharply in Türkiye driven by global increases and a decline in the lira’s value against the dollar last year.

