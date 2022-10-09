Iran’s head of development and trade organization has said that Iran’s trade membership in the Eurasia Free Zone has been finalized.

Referring to the economic benefits of the Khazar economic conference, Alireza Payman Pak said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the second economic Khazar conference was held with the participation of Iran’s vice president and the prime ministers of four countries of the Caspian Sea.

He noted that good agreements were reached regarding energy and joint venture cooperation at this conference.

Iran’s trade membership in the Eurasia Free Zone has been finalized and soon we will be a member of this region, he emphasized.

