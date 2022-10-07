Iran’s first vice-president said that the capacities of cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan are far beyond the current level of relations, adding that with the existing capacities of the two countries, the level of trade exchanges between Tehran and Astana can quickly reach $3b in trade exchanges.

Speaking in a meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailova on the sidelines of the Second Caspian Economic Forum, Mohammad Mokhber said that during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Iran, 10 cooperation documents were signed in the government sector and 11 cooperation documents in the private sector of the two countries, which will be a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

He announced Iran's readiness to send mining companies to Kazakhstan, and added, "Tehran is ready to cooperate with Astana in port, dam construction, hydropower plant construction, knowledge base and technical and engineering services.

Iran’s first vice-president emphasized on the use of the national currency of the two countries in trade exchanges, and said, "We should take steps with good faith and serious will in the direction of the will and wishes of the presidents in the development of the relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also welcomed the proposal of Mokhber and said that the necessary platforms and capacities of the two countries are ready to raise the level of trade exchanges between Iran and Kazakhstan to reach $3b in value of trade exchanges.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov in the meeting emphasized the importance of improving the level of cooperation between Tehran and Astana in the fields of oil swap, industry, agriculture, scientific and cultural sectors.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday evening to take part in the Second Caspian Economic Forum.

Mokhber is heading a high-ranking economic and political delegation during his trip to Moscow that hosts the forum on Thursday.

