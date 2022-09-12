Eighty percent of Iran’s trade is being made with neighboring countries, according to an official with knowledge of the issue.

Ahmadreza Alaei, deputy head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, said on Sunday that a reduction in Iran’s exports to Iraq and Afghanistan is not a source of concern and is rather due to natural fluctuations.

He said that the main cause of the reduction in Iran’s exports to the two neighboring countries is political changes and the lack of political stability in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

The official also said that another reason for the fall in Iran’s trade with Iraq and Afghanistan is a change in the domestic policies of the two countries.

“Both countries are after supporting their national production and as a result of that, a number of commodities that we used to export to these countries have no more customer,” Alaei said.

He said for instance that Afghanistan has no plan to import plastic products anymore and Iraq is seeking to stop the imports of its agricultural needs.

