The head of the Iran Customs Administration Alireza Moghadasi said that the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Eurasia has reached $1,326,394,000 during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Moghadasi pointed to the measures taken by the Iran Customs Administration in line with implementing the law of agreement between Iran and Eurasia for boosting the volume of trade among member states.

He said that Iran Customs Administration has formed a joint working group for online customs cooperation with Eurasia members states, for updating the value of Iran's export items to Eurasia, following up finalizing the electronic exchange document of customs information and the cooperation document, providing more favorable trade facilities between the member states, Iran’s agreement to implement the electronic certificate of origin and applying Eurasia preferential discounts.

He added that the Iranian items were mostly exported to Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

