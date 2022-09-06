A member of the Board of Directors of Iran and India has said that Iran may import Indian labor forces like doctors in the future but there isn’t any deal in this regard now.

The value of Iran-India trade in the first nine months of this year was about $2.4 billion, $1.34 billion of which is exported non-oil goods from Iran and about $1.05 billion in imports from India, Mohammad Hossien Didehvar told ILNA.

Compared to the period of the first 9 months of the year, exports value increased about 74 percent and imports value decreased about 37 percent, resulting in the two countries changing the trade balance in the first nine months of 1400 and creating $296 million trade surplus in favor of Iran, he added.

Rejecting the rumors about the presence of Indian doctors in Iran, the official said that maybe we import Indian forces like doctors in the future but there isn’t any deal in this regard now.

