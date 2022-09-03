Iran's minister of industry said that the country's non-oil trade has grown by 21% in the first quarter of the Iranian year (starting March 21).

Speaking on the Iranian state TV on Thursday night, Minister of industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin said that in the current year, Iran's non-oil trade has significantly grown and reached $48 billion.

He added that Iran's trade shows a 21% growth in the first quarter of the Iranian year (starting on March 21), compared to the same period last year

Pointing out that efforts have been made to create infrastructural developments in all fields related to the ministry, the minister added that the current government deeply believes that Iran's problems are internal and we must solve these problems on our own.

