India’s Ministry of Commerce said that the country’s trade with Iran has increased 53 percent to 1.4 billion dollars in the first half of 2022.

The latest figures released by India’s Ministry of Commerce show that the country’s trade with Iran accounted for 1.373 billion dollars in the first half of 2022.

This proves a 53-percent growth compared to the same period last year when their trade was 897 million dollars.

In the first half of 2022, India exported 1.038 billion dollars of goods to Iran and imported 335 million dollars of goods, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce.

Basmati rice accounted for 60 percent of Iran’s imports from India, while the South Asian country mostly purchased fruits and oil products from Iran.

Iran-India trade in the first half of 2022 nearly equaled their total trade in 2021.

