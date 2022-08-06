According to the figures recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the value of trade between Iran and Turkey increased by 37 percent to $3.365 billion in the 6 months of 2022, up from $2.448 billion during the same period a year earlier.

According to the figures recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, during six months of 2022, 61-percent growth in Iran’s exports to neighboring Turkey, reaching $1.904 billion in value.

Iran’s imports from its northwestern neighbor also marked a 15-percent rise to hit $1.461 billion from January up to June this year, in comparison with the same time span in 2021, the data showed.

