Code: 1263430 A
خانه | Economy

According to the figures recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the value of trade between Iran and Turkey increased by 37 percent to $3.365 billion in the 6 months of 2022, up from $2.448 billion during the same period a year earlier.

According to the figures recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, during six months of 2022, 61-percent growth in Iran’s exports to neighboring Turkey, reaching $1.904 billion in value.

Iran’s imports from its northwestern neighbor also marked a 15-percent rise to hit $1.461 billion from January up to June this year, in comparison with the same time span in 2021, the data showed.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Growth June Turkey iran value

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive