22 injured and buildings collapse as earthquake hits Turkey
News code : 1706150
A strong earthquake struck western Turkey on Monday, causing at least three buildings, already damaged by a previous tremor, to collapse, officials said.
No immediate casualties were reported.
The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD.
It struck at 22:48 local time (1948 GMT) at a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles.)