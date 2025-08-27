US believes Putin, Zelensky may meet: Witkoff

"I think that we may end up seeing a bilateral meeting. My own opinion is that the president [of the US Donald Trump] is going to be needed at the table to finish a deal," he told Fox News in an interview.

On August 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that no meeting between the Russian president and Zelensky was planned. Lavrov added that Putin would be ready for such a meeting once a clear agenda presents itself.

