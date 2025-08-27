Country Seen through Youth

As the future of a country and nation depends on the role of young people, the youth problem cannot but be a matter of major concern in any country. In this context, the experience of the DPRK perfectly settling the youth problem draws international attention.

The DPRK pays close attention to the education of young people.

The country has an organization embracing all young people. Its name is the Socialist Patriotic Youth League and its basic task is to imbue them with beautiful ideals and ennobling spiritual world.

Young Koreans of the preceding generations displayed matchless heroism in the revolutionary struggle to liberate their country from the Japanese imperialists’ military occupation (1905-1945) and in the Korean war (1950-1953) ignited by the US. They built a powerful socialist country from the debris of the war. Their admirable history of struggle now serves as a good example for the Korean youth. It was their ideal to build a society where the working people are equally well-off, and it was their mental world that they are not afraid of any trials and difficulties in the way of realizing the ideal.

Youth organizations at all levels in this country attach great significance to the meeting with people of preceding generations, and reading sessions and film shows on their real story of struggle. Local media give wide publicity to exemplary young people.

Those who have performed feats in the posts for national defence and major sectors of socialist construction, young scientists who have made remarkable achievements in pushing back the frontiers of science and sportspersons who have exalted the honour of the country also win admiration of the young population.

The country also attaches importance to encouraging young people to perform honourable feats by devoting their youthful vigour and enthusiasm in the stirring reality and to preparing them to be masters of the future.

In May 2024, a new street with thousands of flats was inaugurated in the country. It was built by young volunteers from all parts of the country. In recognition of their feats, the Workers’ Party of Korea and the government named it Jonwi Street.

According to local media, through the construction of the street, the young builders performed world-startling labour feats by creating the civilization set by the Party and the government as a standard and desired by the people, and experienced and learned a lot of things and cultivated the ability to overcome difficulties and obstacles.

When the northwestern part of Korea was hit by unexpected flood in late July last year, they volunteered for the rehabilitation of the afflicted areas and turned them into modern “cultured rural towns” in a few months.

Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, met the young people who performed labour feats in the street construction project, and encouraged them to do great things for the prosperity and development of the country. This is an example which shows that he pays close attention to training the Korean youth to be pillars of the future.

Spiritual World of Korean Youth

Young Koreans dedicate their all for the sake of their country’s prosperity and voluntarily do good deeds for the society and collective to the admiration of many around the world.

In recent years the capital city and local areas in the DPRK are changing altogether. In the vanguard of the nationwide drive stand young people.

For example, when General Secretary Kim Jong Un entrusted them with a huge project to build Jonwi Street with thousands of flats in the capital city, as many as 100 000 young men and women volunteered to work for the construction project. When some northern border areas were severely hit by floods last year, they were the first to leave for the flood-stricken areas to recover the damage.

Thanks to their efforts, the Jonwi Street was modernly completed and dwelling houses were built in the flood-hit city of Sinuiju and Uiju County. This clearly testifies to the fact that the spiritual world of the Korean youth who are ready to live up to the trust of their leader brings about wonderful miracles.

Now a 450-hectare greenhouse farm is being built in Sinuiju’s Hadan-ri and Uiju County’s Soho-ri, part of the flood-stricken areas. In this project, too, the young people are playing a leading role.

The Korean young people take pride in working devotedly for the society and collective, placing the interests of the society and collective above their own.

In particular, they regard national defence as the highest expression of patriotism and serving the Korean People’s Army as the greatest honour.

They always take part in the difficult and labour-consuming fields in building a powerful socialist country such as coal and other mines and grand construction sites, displaying their wisdom and valour. This can be easily seen everywhere in the country. They all believe that they should regard the experience in hardship in youth as pleasure and they should train themselves mentally and physically in that course. They always take part in the difficult and labour-consuming fields in building a powerful socialist country such as coal and other mines and grand construction sites, displaying their wisdom and valour. This can be easily seen everywhere in the country. They all believe that they should regard the experience in hardship in youth as pleasure and they should train themselves mentally and physically in that course.

They also take it as a natural duty to display noble and beautiful traits for society.

Among them are university graduates who volunteer to work as teachers at far-flung island villages and remote mountainous regions, and look after orphaned children, war veterans and old people with no one to depend on as they would their kith and kin.

As such, the noble spiritual world of the Korean youth shows their country has a rosy and bright future.

In the Van of Building of Thriving Nation

Korean young people are always in the van of the efforts for the prosperity of their country and for the public good. They are giving full play to their youthful vigour on military posts, factories, farms, research institutions and construction sites.

endNewsMessage1