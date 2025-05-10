India and Pakistan say they are willing to de-escalate if the other reciprocates
News code : ۱۶۳۶۱۲۸
India and Pakistan said they preferred de-escalation if the other side reciprocates.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that Islamabad would consider de-escalation if India stopped any further attacks.
At the same time, Dar also warned that if New Delhi launched any further strikes, “our response will follow.”
He told Pakistan’s Geo News that he relayed this message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after speaking with New Delhi.