Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast

At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast
News code : ۱۵۵۴۰۱۰
The link copied

At least 13 people were killed and 25 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, a police official said.

 

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.

"The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," said the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london