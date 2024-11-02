Million-strong march staged in Yemen capital in support of Gaza, Lebanon

In a march in the Yemeni capital Sana’a entitled “With Gaza and Lebanon, Ready for Any American-Zionist Escalation”, the demonstrators declared their willingness to fight the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad” in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported.

They also expressed pride and appreciation for the qualitative military operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces and the high level they have reached in developing capabilities and military industries in the missile force, the navy, and the air force.

endNewsMessage1