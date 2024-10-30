Blessed Korean Children: DPRK

-Korean Children Seen after Natural Disasters

Many countries and regions on this planet are being afflicted by floods and heavy rains. This holds true for the DPRK. But the difference in the state of the Korean children from those in other afflicted countries draws the attention of the international community.

Children to Camp

A northern part of the DPRK was devastated by sudden strong wind and heavy rains between late August and early September in 2016.

The disaster destroyed many houses, schools and extracurricular education bases.

At this juncture, Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made sure that dwelling houses were built first by dispatching powerful construction forces and took a special measure of sending the children in the area to the renowned Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

For him, relieving the children, future of the country, of mental agony was no less important than removing the severe damage.

According to the special measure, about 2 000 children in the stricken area were provided with all things necessary for learning and camping including new school uniforms, school things, sportswear and satchels and were transported by special trains to the camp and the Masikryong Ski Resort where they spent pleasant times enjoying privileges and preferential treatment.

Commenting on this, world media said: The world has witnessed many people left homeless and even dead due to natural disasters but no examples of children in the stricken area going to camp like those in the DPRK thanks to the state leader’s love for the younger generation and future. Such reality can be seen only in the embrace of Kim Jong Un who spares nothing for children, regarding them as the kings of the country.

Children to Pyongyang

Late in July this year, some areas of North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces in the northern part of the DPRK sustained unprecedented damages by flooding. The nation was all out for the rehabilitation work. But given the extent of the damages, it would take at least two or three months to stabilize the flood victims’ living by building new houses.

What the Workers’ Party of Korea and the DPRK government prioritized in that period was to take good care of their living as much as possible. The most important issue of all here was to educate and care for students and other children.

According to local media, among the families of flood victims preschoolers numbered 2 198 and students 4 384.

Kim Jong Un paid another visit to the flood-stricken area in Uiju County, North Phyongan Province, on August 8 to take emergency measures. The next day he met the victims and said to them: The biggest bottleneck in the period of two or three months until the living of the victims is stabilized is the living and teaching for students and other children. Nursing, edification and education of students and other children are the most important of all state affairs never to be abandoned even if the sky may fall in. So, an emergency system is going to be put in place, whereby the students and all other children of the afflicted families shall be brought to Pyongyang and provided with a safe and comfortable environment for care and education, entirely at state expense. Therefore, the children in the stricken areas could continue to receive education in Pyongyang under the care of the state.

