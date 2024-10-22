16th BRICS Summit kicks off in Russia’s Kazan

Russian media outlets have announced that 36 countries will participate in the summit, including 22 countries at the presidential level and heads of 6 international organizations.

According to the scheduled program, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the summit.

Based on the available information, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet and hold talks with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2024.

