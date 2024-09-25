NATO chief holds important meeting with Zelensky
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he has held an important meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Important meeting with my good friend President @ZelenskyyUa at #UNGA in New York," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on his X account.
"We agree that #Ukraine’s future is in #NATO," Stoltenberg wrote.
"We will continue to work together to bring that day closer, and to help Ukraine prevail in its fight for freedom," he added.