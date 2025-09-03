At least 11 killed in explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta

At least 11 people have been killed in what police officials suspect to be a suicide bombing in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta.

The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving a rally, Government official Hamza Shafaat told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday, adding that another 30 people were injured.

Another attack in Balochistan claimed five lives on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.

endNewsMessage1