Trump furious at China Military Parade

Trump posted the remarks Tuesday on the US social media company Truth Social’s platform, which he owns, writing: "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader."

He noted that many Americans lost their lives in China’s struggle for victory and expressed hope that their bravery and sacrifice would be "rightfully Honored and Remembered."

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he added.

