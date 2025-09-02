Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake surpasses 800
News code : 1680984
Officials report that the death toll from last night’s deadly earthquake in Afghanistan has exceeded 800 and is expected to rise further as rescue efforts continue.
Afghan sources have confirmed that more than 800 people have died in a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan last night, with the number of casualties expected to rise.
Afghanistan's spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health under the caretaker government of the Taliban said that the death toll has already surpassed 800.
The spokesperson added that both fatalities and injuries are high, but access for rescue teams to affected areas remains challenging.