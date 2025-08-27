31 dead as heavy rains batter Jammu and Kashmir
At least 31 people were killed and 23 injured after a massive landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra track near Ardhkumari in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, amid heavy rains on Wednesday.
Rescue teams continue to search the debris amid fears that more individuals may still be trapped.
Relentless downpours have wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, triggering flash floods and landslides. In Jammu, critical infrastructure took a major hit, with bridges collapsing and power lines and mobile towers severely damaged.