China says ties with Iran are a top diplomatic priority

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning says her country attaches paramount importance to relations with Iran, and stands ready for efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“China always places its relations with Iran high on its diplomatic agenda in the Middle East. China stands ready to work with Iran to carry forward the friendship, deepen mutual trust, and strengthen cooperation in various areas,” Mao Ning said on Tuesday on her X account after Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian for bilateral talks in Beijing.

“The China-Iran relationship has stood the test of changes in the world, and maintained steady and healthy development,” the spokesperson further said, adding that her country will continue efforts for a solution to Iran’s nuclear issue.

