4 civilians killed in US airborne operation in N. Syria
News code : ۱۵۳۰۳۳۴
Four civilians were killed, and a woman was injured on Sunday in a US airborne operation in the village of Shanina in northern Syria's Raqqa province.
Xinhua reported that the operation, conducted by US forces stationed in Syria, targeted the rural village early Sunday morning.
The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, and the reason for the operation remained unclear.
US forces have released no official statement regarding the incident.