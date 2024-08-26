The Zionist regime is trapped in a deep vortex: expert

"The fact is that the Zionist regime is trapped in a deep vortex, and in the meantime, it should be noted that Israel is facing many problems after several months since October 7, which will not be easily resolved," Dastmalchian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that "Israel is facing many blows in the economic field, and this process has reached a point where the value of the Shekel has also fallen."

"The continuation of the war can inflict more military, economic, and even social blows on Tel Aviv, and accordingly, it must be said that Israel is facing a duality of war and peace, which ultimately determines the life and death of Israel," he concluded.

endNewsMessage1