Maduro condemns EU meddling in Venezuela’s affairs

According to the Venezuelan EFE news agency, Maduro addressed the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela, saying that the European Union is insisting on its absurd positions by recognizing Juan Guaidó as the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela.

He said Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, is a source of shame because he dragged Ukraine into the war and now he evades to take responsibility and remains silent in the face of the massacre and genocide in Gaza.

