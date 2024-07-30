Syria has legitimate right to reclaim occupied Golan Heights: FM Mekdad
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has emphasized Syria's right to reclaim the occupied Golan Heights.
During a meeting with the visiting UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Mekdad urged the UN to intervene and stop the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Golan Heights.
He emphasized the importance of the UN exposing the repeated aggressions of the Israeli regime against Syria and taking action to halt the occupation's raids in the Golan.