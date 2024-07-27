Hezbollah launches fresh attacks on Israel's bases to back Palestine: Report
The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has conducted new attacks against Israeli bases in a bid to voice its continued support of the Palestinian nation.
Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday that its fighters carried out attacks on two Israeli military bases, media outlets have reported.
The attacks that were launched by Hezbollah aimed at expressing support of the Palestinians who are in war with the Zionist regime.
Hezbollah announced that its combatants destroyed the spy equipment of the Zionist regime during the strikes.