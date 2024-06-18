Russia, DPRK to counter sanctions together: Putin

Putin made the remarks in his article for North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun, published on the Kremlin website.

"We are ready to closely work together to bring more democracy and stability to international relations."

"To do this, we will develop alternative trade and mutual settlements mechanisms not controlled by the West, jointly oppose illegitimate unilateral restrictions, and shape the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," he noted.

endNewsMessage1