At least 35 people killed in fire in southern Kuwait
News code : ۱۴۹۳۰۷۶
At least 35 people has been killed in a building fire in the city of Mangaf in Kuwait’s southern Ahmadi Governorate, the country’s state media reported on Wednesday.
Eid Rashed Hamas from Kuwait police, during a media interview with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, said at least 15 of the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment, including four who were killed in the fire. The figures are not yet final.
Firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire. According to state news agency KUNA, at least 43 were injured and taken to hospitals.