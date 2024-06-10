Finland to provide Kiev with modern weapons models to be tested on the battlefield against Russia
Director of the Military Economy Department in the Finnish Army, Mikko Heiskanen, has revealed that his country had sent samples of Finnish weapons to Ukraine, noting that some of them were still in the process of developing them.
Yle Media Foundation quoted Heiskanen as saying that in addition to the old weapons of the Finnish army, samples of weapons being developed are being sent, without specifying the types of these weapons.
He stressed that "the feedback received regarding the use of Finnish products is positive," without providing further details.