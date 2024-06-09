US, UK conduct new aggression on Yemen's al-Hudaydah

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out a fresh set of attacks that targeted the areas of Al-Jabanah in the west of Hudaydah.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

