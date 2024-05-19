The White House envoy for hostage affairs arrives in Doha on Monday

The US State Department announced on Sunday that Roger Carstens, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, will arrive in the Qatari capital from May 20 to 22.

"Carstens will travel to Doha, Qatar, from May 20 to 22, where he will deliver remarks and participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘The Effects of Hostage-Taking by State and Non-State Actors’ at the Global Security Forum," the US State Department said in a statement.

"While in Doha, Carstens will meet with representatives of the Qatari government and other representatives of the government and civil society organizations to discuss issues of illegal detention and hostage detention," the statement added.