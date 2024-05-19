A third of students at British universities consider the Hamas attack an "act of resistance": poll

An opinion poll, published by the British newspaper Daily Mail, showed that more than a third of students at the most prominent British universities believe that the Hamas attack on October 7 is a reasonable act of resistance.

According to the newspaper, nearly 40% of students at Russell Group universities (a group of 24 universities viewed as the best British universities) believe that "the attacks that took place on October 7th last year, on Israel, were an understandable act of resistance."

While the poll showed that only a third of students consider "the Hamas attack was a terrorist attack."