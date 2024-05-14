Putin to visit China on May 16 and 17: Kremlin
The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16 and 17 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
The Kremlin statement said that the Russian and Chinese leaders will discuss a full range of comprehensive partnership issues, strategic bilateral cooperation, and international and regional issues.
Following their talks, the two presidents will sign a joint statement and a number of bilateral agreements.
Putin will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian fields.