Russian security arrests 9 agents on charges of financing Kiev forces

Russian security arrested nine agents in different parts of the country on charges of online fraud and stealing money from citizens’ accounts worth $540,000 and transferring it to Kiev forces.

"The Criminal Investigation Department and the Federal Security Service were able to arrest nine residents of different regions of the country, who formed a gang that practiced fraud and blackmailing citizens," Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

She added that the damage caused by the gang's activity exceeded 50 million rubles ($540,000), which was also used to finance Ukrainian forces.

