Four prisoners killed and eight escaped in northwestern Haiti

Haitian police said on Sunday that 8 prisoners escaped from a prison in the north of the country on Friday and Saturday night, while 4 others were killed by police while trying to do so.

To pursue the escaped detainees, the judicial and police authorities asked the residents of Port-de-Paix to remain in their homes. A resident told AFP that explosions were heard in the area.

More than 4,600 detainees have escaped from the prisons of this poor Caribbean country since the attacks launched by gangs at the end of last February, which led to the resignation of the Prime Minister, according to the United Nations.