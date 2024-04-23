North Korea's Leader Guides First Tactical Drill Simulating Nuclear Counterattack - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has guided the first combined tactical drill simulating nuclear counterattack with the use of 600 mm "super-large" multiple rocket launchers, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

The drill held on Monday was aimed at demonstrating the reliability, superiority, might and diverse means of North Korea's nuclear force and strengthening it "both in quality and quantity," the report said, adding that the exercise was "a clear warning signal to the enemies as it was conducted at a time when the enemies' military confrontation racket against the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] is being committed with extremely provocative and aggressive nature."

The report also said that Pyongyang's "super-large" multiple rocket launchers are "to play an important role in substantially strengthening the prompt counterattack capacity of the state nuclear force and raising a war deterrent under the state's nuclear weapon combined management system 'Haekbangashoe.'"

endNewsMessage1