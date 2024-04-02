Zionist regime hits Consular Section of Iranian Embassy in Syria

According to the local media on Monday, the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus has come under an Israeli missile attack.

The Syrian official news agency, SANA, reported that the strikes were conducted by the "Israeli enemy" and targeted the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus.

Syrian air defense reportedly intercepted some of the Israeli missiles. Unconfirmed reports said at least eight people had been killed in the Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Iran's Embassy following the missile attack and condemned the Israeli crimes over the telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The local sources added that members of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, including the ambassador and his family, are unharmed.

