There is no strategic difference between U.S. and Israel: expert

He made the remarks in an op-ed for ILNA.

The expert wrote, “We must realize that there is no strategic difference between America and Israel in general, and it is only a difference in the implementation of tactics. In the current situation, Washington and Tel Aviv are at odds over the implementation of ground operations in Rafah. The important issue is that the gathering of a population of Palestinians in Rafah, which is somehow considered a part of Gaza, due to its small area and high population density has caused the United States and Biden to consider any possible attack by Israel on Rafah as dangerous.”

He added, “Biden believes that if an action is taken by Israel and Netanyahu personally against Rafah, this ill-advised action by the Israeli Prime Minister can call into question America's support for the Zionist regime for several months at once.”

The expert noted, “Accordingly, the United States entered the field with a showcase of human rights in order to stand against this possible action of Netanyahu. This trend has now fueled the dispute between Biden and Netanyahu, and in the media, we have witnessed the exchange of criticism between the two.”

He concluded, “It seems that by the end of Ramadan, a ground attack by Israel is out of the question, but in the general plan, considering the internal and external pressures against the Prime Minister of Israel, he must either resign or make suicidal move in the end which will cost Tel Aviv a lot.”

endNewsMessage1