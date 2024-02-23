40 dead, 100 injured in Zionist regime strikes on central Gaza

Israeli aircraft on Thursday night launched “several raids” on several residential houses in the city of Deir el-Balah, which led to their “destruction, according to Sama News.

Earlier, the number of martyrs of this horrible attack was announced as 28 and 18 people.

This crime occurred after the latest report of the Gaza Ministry of Health, which announced on Thursday night that in the last 24 hours, the occupation forces committed 9 massacres against the residents of Gaza, as a result of which 97 people were martyred and 132 others were injured.

