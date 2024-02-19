UNICEF reports on critical situation of children in Gaza

Elder said some of those children have been compelled to move or escape from bombardments over and over, the London-based newspaper Raialyoum on Monday reported.

According to him, the children in Gaza eat only one meal a day in the best conditions.

Earlier, the UNICEF State of Palestine Chief of Communication Jonathan Crickx told reporters at his weekly press conference in Geneva in the first days of February “…, due to the sheer lack of food, water or shelter, extended families are distressed and face challenges to immediately take care of another child as they themselves are struggling to cater for their own children and family.”

"Before this war, UNICEF was considering that more than 500,000 children were already in need of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in the Gaza Strip. Today, we estimate that almost all children are in need of MHPSS, more than 1 million children,” he added.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 29,000 including thousands of children and women have been killed there.

