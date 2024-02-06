Middle East entering new stage: expert

“I believe that the Middle East region is shedding its skin and this situation will lead to a lot of costs that even the Gaza war may not end so easily with the possible victory of Donald Trump,” Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The US Senate's bill on Ukraine, Israel and even issues related to the southern borders of the US is somehow facing a problem, but basically the reason for Washington's current problems in the Middle East should be considered the Gaza case and the behavior of the Israeli authorities.”

The expert also said, “The fact is that the continuation of the current situation in the region is not favorable for the United States and will damage Washington's position. At the same time, various states of America and also many European cities held demonstrations against Netanyahu and Israel, which all these issues show that the disagreement over Israel's behavior has also increased.”

