US, UK target Yemen's Hodeidah in fresh airstrikes

Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV network, citing its sources in Yemen, said that the US and British military aircraft hit several targets in the Al-Kuthaib area in Hodeidah province on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage caused by the airstrikes.

Also, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network reported that the US and Britain targeted areas of Hodeidah province for the second time in the past hours.

Washington and London launched their airstrikes on Yemen on January 11 in response to what they described as threats to international shipping posed by Yemen’s attacks in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces began their attacks in mid-November and said they only targeted Israeli vessels or those bound for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The operations have been described as a response to the October 7-present war that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Hamas Resistance Movement from the besieged territory against Israeli positions.

Yemen has called the US-UK airstrikes an act of aggression and has carried out attacks against American vessels in response.



