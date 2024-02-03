US, UK conduct fresh airstrikes on northern Yemen

According to Al Jazeera TV network, a Yemeni official said early on Saturday that a military base belonging to the ruling Ansarullah movement had been hit by US and UK airstrikes in a third airstrike against Yemenis in recent hours.

The Associated Press also quoted an American military official as saying that the attack had been carried out in line with the United States’ “self-defense” agenda.

The Ansarullah movement’s official website also reported that warplanes of the US-UK alliance had attacked Abs town in Hajjah Governorate of Yemen.

Yemeni security officials warned that they will not leave these aggressions unanswered.

The US and UK kicked off airstrikes on Yemen on January 11. They said these attacks were in response to Yemeni armed forces’ attempts to target Israeli-linked ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and in the Red Sea which the Yemenis say are aimed at forcing the Israeli regime to halt its onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

