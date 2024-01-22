Violence intensifies ahead of elections in Pakistan

Two party representatives survived attacks by militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Sunday night.

According to media reports, the latest incidents include the assassination of three candidates since political parties started filing nomination papers.

Former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar’s car was attacked as he was campaigning for upcoming parliamentary elections. The attackers fled after his supporters returned fire.

On January 10, Malik Kaleem, a provincial candidate and two of his supporters were killed in an attack in Tappi.

The convoy of Jamiat Ulema Islam party candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was also targeted by unknown attackers. The candidate survived this attack.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on 8 February 2024 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly as well as 4 state assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

Some parties are worried about the security situation, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and even a resolution to postpone the elections has been approved in the Senate of Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the epicenter of Pakistan’s domestic war on terrorism between 2003 and 2014.

