Yemen strikes US-owned ship with ballistic missile in Red Sea

The US Central Command confirmed that the container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle was struck on Monday.

There was no immediate report of injuries or significant damage.

The Yemeni armed forces have been attacking ships linked to the Israeli regime or bound for Israeli ports as part of their campaign of supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, said that the stance of the Yemeni armed forces has not changed since the Friday strikes on their positions.

“Attacks to stop Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of the occupied Palestine will continue,” Abdulsalam told Reuters news agency.

Soon after, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported that a US-owned bulk carrier was hit by a missile near Yemen’s port of Aden.

