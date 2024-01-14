Pro-Palestine marches held in France, Italy and Ireland

The Associated Press News agency said that simultaneous pro-Palestine marches were held on Saturday in Paris, Rome, Milan, and Dublin as well as in London, Amsterdam, and Washington.

Demonstrators in the Irish capital of Dublin waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans "Free Palestine" while criticizing Western governments for their support for the Israeli regime's aggression on Gaza.

Hundreds of demonstrators also gathered in Rome, the capital of Italy, calling for a stop to the genocide being committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

