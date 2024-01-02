Sudan crisis rooted in al-Bashir regime: expert

“Regarding the developments in Sudan, I consider the main responsibility for the crisis in this country to be on Omar al-Bashir, the deposed president of this country. The root cause of all these problems is that no body other than the national army has the right to bear arms, and no president has the right to establish armed militias, even nominally, for rapid defense in an emergency. But he actually did this by establishing armed militias known as the Rapid Reaction Forces,” the Egyptian professor said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “After the overthrow of al-Bashir, the army tried to reconcile with these forces because it accepted them as an existing reality. Accordingly, the army formed an alliance with Hamidti as the deputy head of the Transitional Council, but these militias did not adhere to the alliance and resorted to any crime against civilians in their greed for power.”

Sudan is torn apart by a deadly armed conflict between the conventional army and the Rapid Reaction Forces.

The Egyptian professor also said the root of the crisis in North Africa is the intervention of foreigners and foreign colonialism.

